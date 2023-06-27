Giorgos Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada named to 2023 MLS All-Star Team roster

While Atlanta United’s form has been uneven at best and outright frustrating at worst, the performances of Giorgos Giakoumakis and Thiago Almada have been bright spots.

On Tuesday, Atlanta’s No. 9 and No. 10 were honored for their respective outputs this season as they were named to the 2023 MLS All-Star Team that will face Arsenal at Audi Field in Washington, D.C..

Giakoumakis has made himself comfortable in MLS relatively right off the bat. Despite some injury concerns earlier in the season that seem to have resolved themselves, he has scored 10 goals in 15 matches, currently tied for 3rd in the league with 2 other players. He needed just 766 minutes to reach double digits, shattering Josef Martinez’s previous club record of 821.

Almada has seen a dip in his form, but he continues to shine as one of the league’s top talents in the midfield. He’s currently on 7 goals in 17 matches and is tied for the league lead with the Philadelphia Union’s Daniel Gazdag with 9 assists. He’s also found himself as a consistent callup to the Argentine men’s national team among such names as Lionel Messi; he was part of the roster that won the World Cup this past winter.

The MLS All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be streamed on MLS Season Pass.