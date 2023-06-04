 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ozzie Alonso appears in first professional soccer match in over 16 months

Alonso entered in the 63rd minute of ATL UTD 2’s contest against Inter Miami II.

By Sydney Hunte
Atlanta United FC v DC United Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ozzie Alonso is back.

Alonso hadn’t played since April 2, 2022, when he tore the ACL in his right knee during a match against D.C. United after just 4 appearances with Atlanta United. He would go on to have surgery 12 days later.

After a lengthy recovery, though, the 37-year-old made his awaited return to the pitch. Atlanta United 2 on Saturday announced that he would be available for selection for Sunday’s match against Inter Miami II:

With ATL UTD 2 up 1-0 over 10-man Miami, Alonso made his entrance in the 63rd minute to a nice round of applause among the crowd at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

We likely won’t see Alonso with the first team on Wednesday against LAFC, but the veteran’s appearance on Sunday night means that a return to MLS play won’t be far off as he continues to build match fitness.

