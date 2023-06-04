Ozzie Alonso appears in first professional soccer match in over 16 months

Ozzie Alonso is back.

Alonso hadn’t played since April 2, 2022, when he tore the ACL in his right knee during a match against D.C. United after just 4 appearances with Atlanta United. He would go on to have surgery 12 days later.

After a lengthy recovery, though, the 37-year-old made his awaited return to the pitch. Atlanta United 2 on Saturday announced that he would be available for selection for Sunday’s match against Inter Miami II:

#ATLUTD2 Availability Report: Matchday 12@OzzieAlonso is available for selection and make his 2023 season debut tomorrow at Fifth Third Bank Stadium — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) June 3, 2023

With ATL UTD 2 up 1-0 over 10-man Miami, Alonso made his entrance in the 63rd minute to a nice round of applause among the crowd at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

It’s so great to have you back, @OzzieAlonso pic.twitter.com/of3Ldb9py0 — ATL UTD 2 (@atlutd2) June 5, 2023

We likely won’t see Alonso with the first team on Wednesday against LAFC, but the veteran’s appearance on Sunday night means that a return to MLS play won’t be far off as he continues to build match fitness.