Bartosz Slisz has visa; begins training with Atlanta United teammates

Atlanta United fans received some good news on Friday: Bartosz Slisz has his visa and has started training with his teammates. Doug Roberson reported the news from the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground:

Slisz has his visa. Training with #ATLUTD — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) February 2, 2024

That presumably puts the Polish midfielder in line for an appearance on Saturday in Athens against Memphis 901. While unable to train with the team as a whole, Slisz trained by himself while awaiting the green light.

Slisz was announced on January 17, so the process to get his visa took just over 2 weeks. That’s about how long it took for Stian Gregersen to get his. While things had been slowed down in that department significantly following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 4 years ago, things very much seem to be back to some semblance of normal.

As for Slisz, he’ll be part of a new-look spine that includes Gregersen at center back, free agent Dax McCarty, and Tristan Muyumba. Muyumba made an immediate impact upon his arrival and the hope is that Slisz can do the same.