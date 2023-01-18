The Scarves and Spikes crew — Tyler, Tommy, and Sydney — are back for their second episode! This time around, Tyler provides the latest news from the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground as Gonzalo Pineda met the media for the 1st time in 2023, while the guys dive into Atlanta United’s rumored interest in Celtic striker and Greek international Giorgos Giakoumakis with Josef Martinez’s departure apparently imminent. To top off the show, however, newly-signed Charleston Battery man Tristan Trager talks about both his time with ATL UTD 2 and his future plans.

