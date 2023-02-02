Scarves and Spikes Podcast Ep. 4: Talking Luis Abram to Atlanta United and more!

On Episode 4 of Scarves and Spikes, Tyler, Sydney, and Tommy give final thoughts on an...interesting day at Chattanooga for Atlanta United. Plus, the latest on what looks to be all but a done deal for Luis Abram, the latest on Giorgos Giakoumakis, and Edwin Mosquera’s departure for Defensa y Justicia on loan - and what that could mean in terms of upcoming moves. By the way, Tommy nailed the intro and got the name of the show right, so points for him.

